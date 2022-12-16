Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Stays above 150,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases stood at 153,423 on Friday, rising some 26,000 from a week before to stay above 150,000 for the fourth straight day.

Japan had 264 new fatal cases, including 23 in Tokyo and 19 in Aichi Prefecture. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 491, up 30 from Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 16,273 new positive cases, up 2,717 from a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria rose by three from Thursday to 33.

