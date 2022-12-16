Japan Decides to Possess Counterstrike Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday revised the country's three key national security documents to include plans for the country to possess counterstrike capabilities and deploy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The revisions, made in response to China and North Korea recently ramping up their military activities, marked a drastic shift in Japan's postwar security policies, which were largely dependent on the United States, under the pacifist Constitution.

The changes were approved at a meeting of the government's National Security Council and an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

In the revised National Security Strategy, the government stressed the need for Japan to have capabilities to carry out counterattacks on enemy missile-firing bases, noting that it has become difficult for the country to defend itself with only the existing missile defense system.

Counterstrike capabilities will only be used to counter attacks effectively against the opponent's field as part of the country's minimum necessary measure for self-defense, based on the three requirements for using military force, the document said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]