Niinami Officially Picked as Keizai Doyukai Chairman

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, on Friday officially picked Suntory Holdings Ltd. President Takeshi Niinami, 63, as its next chairman.

Niinami will take office after a meeting of senior members of Keizai Doyukai to be held following a general meeting of the major business lobby on April 27 next year.

He will succeed current Chairman Kengo Sakurada, 66, also chairman and CEO of insurance group Sompo Holdings Inc. <8630>, whose term as Keizai Doyukai chairman finishes next April.

Keizai Doyukai is a "very unique organization where business leaders can get together and have discussions with a ground-level perspective," Niinami told a press conference on Friday.

"I will strive to revitalize Japan, working together with the diverse members" of Keizai Doyukai, he said.

