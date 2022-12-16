China Frustrated at Japan's Revision of Key Security Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--China is displeased at Japan's revision of its three key defense- and security-related documents, with pundits pointing to the possibility of the East Asian superpower further ramping up its military activities in areas around the neighboring country.

If Japan possesses counterstrike capabilities and promotes the deployment of standoff missiles that can strike from outside of the range of China, this would certainly put Beijing at a disadvantage in the event of an emergency, some analysts said, noting that some impact on moves related to China's ambition of integrating Taiwan could also be possible.

Japan's possession of counterstrike capabilities would allow the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to "develop" its "external attack capability," the Global Times, affiliated with the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, has said in an editorial.

"If you treat China as a 'threat,' you actually become a 'threat' to China, and in turn, China will really become a 'threat' to you," it said, adding, "Japan is creating a crazy vicious circle."

Japan "deviates from its commitment to China-Japan relations and the common understandings between the two countries, and groundlessly discredits China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said. "Hyping up the 'China threat' to find an excuse for its military buildup is doomed to fail."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]