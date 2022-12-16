Japan Panel Proposes Measures to Balance Work, Parenting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Friday proposed measures to help child-rearing families balance work and parenting better and increase financial aid for them, in order to address the declining birthrate.

The expert panel to build a social security system that benefits all generations submitted a report including policy proposals to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In the report, the panel, chaired by Atsushi Seike, president of the Japanese Red Cross Society, also called for elderly people to shoulder a greater share of medical costs in accordance with their incomes.

"We'll actively discuss policy measures considered necessary from the viewpoint of children," Kishida said. "We'll present a path toward our target of doubling child-related budget funds in the next fiscal year's Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform."

The report presented the basic principle of all people in the country supporting the social security system according to their abilities without passing burdens on to future generations.

