Japan Aims to Replace N-Reactors with Local Understanding

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry Friday presented a package of measures for stable energy supplies, such as replacing existing nuclear reactors with new ones after obtaining the understanding of locals.

The measures mark a shift in the government's nuclear energy policy that has been in place since the 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant. Japan has frozen new construction and replacement of nuclear reactors under the policy.

The government will finalize the measures, also including plans to expand the use of renewable energy sources, at a meeting of its green transformation implementation council, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as early as next week.

The package was approved by a subgroup of the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy, which advises the industry minister.

The measures included an effective extension of the operating life of nuclear reactors, set at 40 years in principle and up to 60 years if an extension is approved.

