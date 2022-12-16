Kishida Reiterates Importance of Tax Hikes for Defense Boost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday reiterated the importance of tax hikes to help finance the defense spending boost planned under three key national security documents revised the same day.

"Stable funding sources for drastically enhancing our defense capabilities should be secured without postponement by us living today in our responsibility to future generations," Kishida told a press conference after the revision.

Kishida met with criticism even from within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the policy of increasing corporate and other taxes to finance the defense spending boost.

"I will continue to provide explanations carefully," Kishida said, adding that he does not believe that there was anything wrong with the process leading up to the decision on the tax hikes.

Asked about the consistency between a planned extension of the taxation period of the special income tax for postdisaster reconstruction and his earlier promise not to increase the income tax burden on individuals, Kishida said, "The government will work hard to achieve a virtuous cycle of the economy and wipe out the sense of a burden so that it can gain public understanding."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]