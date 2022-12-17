Victims Mourned 1 Year after Osaka Arson Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Flowers were laid and prayers were sent on Saturday to mourn the victims of an arson attack at a mental health clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka a year ago.

The fire killed 26 people, including 49-year-old clinic head Kotaro Nishizawa and patients, on Dec. 17 last year.

A woman who used to go to the clinic was among people who visited the site to mourn the victims. She laid a bouquet of roses with a letter asking Nishizawa and deceased patients who used to be in the same rehabilitation program with her to "watch over from the sky."

A year passed but "it seems like time has stopped and (the incident) still doesn't feel real," the woman said.

"It's my first time visiting the site," said a 25-year-old male corporate worker who came from the city of Wakayama, southwest of Osaka, to offer flowers. "A while after the attack, I learned that a senior who took good care of me died in the fire," he said.

