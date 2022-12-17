Glitch Hits NTT Docomo Wireless Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. was hit with a glitch Saturday that caused disruptions to internet services for some users in western Japan, the Japanese wireless operator said.

The disruptions occurred between around 7:50 a.m. (10:50 p.m. Friday GMT) and 12:53 p.m. due to a communications equipment failure, causing difficulties in browsing websites and sending and receiving emails, NTT Docomo said.

"We apologize for causing an inconvenience," the company said.

