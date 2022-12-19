Tokyo Mulling Subsidizing Healthy Women's Egg Freezing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering subsidizing the freezing of the eggs of healthy women preparing for future childbirth.

Currently, the metropolitan government provides up to 300,000 yen in such subsidies for young cancer patients.

Such financial support for healthy women is rare in Japan. In the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, subsidies were provided to hospitals offering egg-freezing treatment for three years from fiscal 2015.

The metropolitan government plans to include funds for egg-freezing subsidies for healthy women in its fiscal 2023 initial budget. "We'll boost support for people who want children," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said.

According to the metropolitan government, some private companies have started in recent years partially covering egg-freezing costs, which are as high as several hundred thousand yen or more, under their benefit programs for employees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]