Father Distrustful of Police over Death of Man in Custody

Nagoya, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The father of a 43-year-old man who died earlier this month while in police custody in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, expressed distrust in the police after a meeting with officers Saturday.

"I have nothing but a sense of distrust in the police," the 71-year-old father said at a press conference after the hourlong meeting with four officers from the Okazaki Police Station.

Several officers at the police station are suspected of assaulting the man who was bound at the time, including kicking him.

"My son was treated worse than an animal. I want the police to apologize to him," the father said.

The officers told the father that the police have yet to look into details of how the man was treated while in custody, he said. They declined to answer whether officers at the police station assaulted the man and why the man was not admitted to hospital, according to the father.

