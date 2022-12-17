Japan Confirms 158,813 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 158,813 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of about 22,000 from a week before.

The country reported 233 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of severely ill patients fell by nine from Friday to 482.

In Tokyo, 17,020 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 2,462 from a week before. Fifteen new deaths were reported. There were 32 severely ill patients, a decrease of one from Friday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]