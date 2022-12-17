Japan Confirms 158,813 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 158,813 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of about 22,000 from a week before.
The country reported 233 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of severely ill patients fell by nine from Friday to 482.
In Tokyo, 17,020 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 2,462 from a week before. Fifteen new deaths were reported. There were 32 severely ill patients, a decrease of one from Friday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]