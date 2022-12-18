N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired the Tongchang-ri area in northwestern North Korea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Both missiles traveled about 500 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of some 550 kilometers before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese State Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said in Tokyo.

The missile launches appear to be Pyongyang's show of frustration after the Japanese government adopted new national security documents Friday that call for acquiring counterstrike capabilities, or the ability to attack enemy missile launch sites.

Pyongyang also appears to be angry at the U.N. General Assembly's adoption Thursday of a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses.

