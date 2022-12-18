Japan Confirms 135,522 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 135,522 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of about 17,000 from a week earlier.
There were 482 severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country, unchanged from Saturday, while 165 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 13,646 new cases were confirmed, a rise of about 1,400 from a week before. Eleven new deaths were reported. There were 32 severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]