Japan, U.S. to Discuss Operation of Counterstrike Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to step up talks with the United States on strengthening their deterrence and coping capabilities, following the Japanese government's revision of its three key security- and defense-related documents last week.

As the revised documents stipulate for the first time that Japan will possess counterstrike capabilities, Tokyo and Washington will consider revamping their joint plans that set manuals for steps to be taken and roles to be played by each side in case of an emergency.

Japan's envisaged counterstrike capabilities are expected to play the part of supplementing the U.S. military deterrence against China and North Korea, meaning that Japan and the United States will work in unity further on the military front, political analysts say.

"Japan and the United States are ready to hold close discussions on all levels," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference Friday, after his government decided the revision of the three key documents earlier that day. "We will further strengthen the deterrence and coping capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance," he added.

In a statement released also on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the revision of the three documents, saying, "We applaud Japan's commitment to modernize our alliance through increased investment in enhanced roles, missions and capabilities and closer defense cooperation with the United States and other allies and partners, as outlined in these new documents."

