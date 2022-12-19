Japan Emperor's Birthday Greeting Event to Resume

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency said Monday that it will allow the general public to visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 23 next year to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's 63rd birthday.

The Emperor's birthday greeting event was canceled for three straight years from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito and other members of the Imperial Family will appear on the palace's balcony three times in the morning of Feb. 23 to greet the public, the agency said.

The number of visitors will be limited to around 1,500 each time, and people willing to join the event will be required to make advance reservations, the agency said.

