Kishida Voices Support for African Union Joining G-20 Framework

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a meeting with visiting Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday voiced his support for the African Union's bid to become a member of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies.

Also in the meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida and Sall agreed to expand economic cooperation between the two nations.

At a joint press conference held after the summit, Kishida said that an enhanced presence of African nations in the G-20 is crucial, considering their growing role in the international community.

Sall thanked for Kishida's support for the AU's bid to join the G-20 framework. Senegal currently serves as chair of the AU.

Senegal is expected to launch an oil and natural gas development project next year.

