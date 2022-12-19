N. Korea Conducts Key Test for Spy Satellite

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted an important test Sunday in the final phase of its development of a reconnaissance satellite, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday.

The KCNA was apparently referring to the launches of two medium-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday from a site in the Tongchang-ri area in northwestern North Korea.

Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration claimed that it will finish preparations for its first military reconnaissance satellite by April next year.

The country released photographs believed to be taken from the satellite used in the latest test. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the photographs are of Seoul and the nearby Port of Incheon.

The KCNA said that equipment slated to be mounted on the satellite, such as cameras, were loaded into a rocket and launched at a high angle to an altitude of 500 kilometers, and that tests were conducted on them in space.

