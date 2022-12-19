"Yabusame" Showcased to Celebrate 70 Years of Japan-India Ties

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--An event showcasing Japan's traditional "yabusame" horseback archery was held in New Delhi on Sunday as the finale to a string of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India this year.

Archers from the Ogasawara school of horseback archery in Japan, clad in traditional hunting costumes, hit a target accurately on a galloping horse, receiving large cheers and applause from attendees.

The event, which was hosted by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India and others, was held using facilities and horses of the Indian army.

Also featured in the event was tent pegging, a traditional Indian sport involving a mounted horseman using a lance to pierce and pick up a ground target.

Bollywood film actor and equestrian Randeep Hooda, who joined the event as a special guest, said that he was fascinated by the yabusame performance.

