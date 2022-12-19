Japan Logs Over 1 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,046,418 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up by 195,600 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 27,142,586 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo logged the largest weekly number of new cases, at 110,282, followed by Kanagawa, at 67,035, Aichi, at 64,451, Osaka, at 59,451, and Saitama, at 58,016.

Meanwhile, Japan's COVID-19 death toll went up by 1,672 from a week earlier to 53,541.

