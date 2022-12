Japanese Fashion Designer Yukiko Hanai Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Famed Japanese fashion designer Yukiko Hanai died of old age in Tokyo on Oct. 1. She was 84.

A funeral for Hanai was held with participation by close relatives. A farewell event is scheduled to take place at Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward from noon of Feb. 15 next year.

Hanai, a native of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, studied fashion design at Setsu Mode Seminar, an art school established by the late Japanese fashion illustrator Setsu Nagasawa, and launched her own fashion studio in 1964.

She gained popularity with her brands such as "Madame Hanai" and "Yukiko Hanai." She also designed uniforms of airline, bank and department store workers.

