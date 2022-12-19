Chinese Navy Vessel Enters Japanese Waters for 9th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters around the island of Yakushima in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Monday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

It was the ninth time for a Chinese military vessel to intrude into Japanese waters and the fifth time this year, after the fourth in November.

The Japanese government expressed its concerns about the latest intrusion to the Chinese side via diplomatic channels.

According to the ministry, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted the Chinese military vessel heading west some 50 kilometers southeast of Tanegashima island, also in Kagoshima, at around 3:20 a.m. (6:20 p.m. Sunday GMT).

After crossing into Japanese territorial waters from a point south of Yakushima at around 6:50 a.m., the Chinese vessel spent around three hours and 40 minutes sailing there and left from a point west of Kuchinoerabu island, also in Kagoshima.

