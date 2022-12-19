Japan Confirms 69,140 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 69,140 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of about 8,200 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by six from Sunday to 476, while 227 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 7,949 new cases were confirmed, a rise of about 900 from a week earlier and the highest among the country's 47 prefectures. The number of patients with severe symptoms increased by five from Sunday to 37.

Tokyo was followed by Kanagawa, at 5,618 new cases, Osaka, at 3,753, and Saitama, at 3,586.

