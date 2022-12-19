Record Snowfall Hits Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The heaviest-ever snowfall hit Japan's Tohoku region on Monday, paralyzing Shinkansen bullet train services and causing expressway closures.

In the northeastern region, the town of Tadami in Fukushima Prefecture got a record 110 centimeters of snow in the 24 hours to 5 a.m. (8 p.m. Sunday GMT) and the village of Okura in Yamagata Prefecture a record 101 centimeters, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Elsewhere, the city of Uonuma in Niigata Prefecture, located in the north-central part of the country, had 95 centimeters.

Affected by the snows, the Hokuriku and Ban-etsu Expressways were closed on sections mainly in the prefecture.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, suspended throughout Monday train services between Fukushima Station in Fukushima and Shinjo Station in Yamagata on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line.

