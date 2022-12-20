COP15 Adopts New Deal for Biodiversity

Newsfrom Japan

Montreal, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Countries from around the globe, at a U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal, Canada, have reached a new agreement laying out 23 targets for ecosystem conservation that should be achieved by 2030 to realize a world living with nature by 2050.

Adopted at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, on Monday, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework marks a critical step toward conserving biodiversity necessary for human sustainability.

The deal includes a signature target of protecting at least 30 pct of lands, inland waters, coastal areas and oceans on Earth by 2030, or the so-called 30 by 30 goal. It also calls for more financial aid to developing countries, and monitoring and disclosing the impact of corporate activities on biodiversity.

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu, who chaired COP15, welcomed the agreement, saying that participating countries finally arrived at the destination. At the conference venue, representatives from the nations stood up and cheered in unison when the deal was adopted.

The deal will succeed the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, adopted at COP10 in the central Japan city of Nagoya in 2010. Member nations will move on to the next phase of drawing up their respective plans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]