Japan Emperor Meets Senegalese President

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

In the 20-minute meeting, Sall thanked the Emperor for sending a video speech to the World Water Forum in Senegal in March, saying that it has become an important message to the world, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Emperor, who treats water issues as his lifework, asked questions about cooperation between Senegal and neighboring countries over river utilization, agency officials said.

He said that the talks with Sall were very helpful and that he wanted to continue to work on water issues, the officials said.

