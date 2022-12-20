Japanese Works among Books to Be Disposed of at Russia Library

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--With the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin enacting a law banning the promotion of "nontraditional sexual relations" this month, a list of books to be disposed of at a library in Moscow included titles by Japanese writers, it has been learned.

The list, which was leaked on a communications app by scholars and others on Monday, contained 53 books, including "Sputnik Sweetheart" by Haruki Murakami and "Lizard" by Banana Yoshimoto.

It is unclear as to what part of the books by the Japanese authors were considered problematic.

Murakami's novels have garnered popularity among Russians to a certain extent.

The new law has been viewed as a symbol of Russia's conservative swing away from Westernization, which is believed to have accelerated in the shadows of its invasion of Ukraine. Many people had voiced their concerns for a violation of freedom of expression, ever since the law was first proposed.

