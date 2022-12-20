Japan Expands Scope of Nuclear Compensation for Mental Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan decided Tuesday to expand the scope of compensation for psychological damage linked to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.

The science and technology ministry's nuclear damage dispute settlement panel on the day revised the compensation criteria for those affected by the meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in March 2011.

The criteria, drawn up in August 2011, were revised for the first time since December 2013. Under the criteria, TEPCO has been monthly paying 100,000 yen per person for psychological damage from living as an evacuee.

The revision came after the Supreme Court in March finalized seven rulings that ordered TEPCO to pay more compensation than under the criteria.

The revised criteria call for paying 2.5 million yen per person for mental damage caused by living environment "changes" following the nuclear accident. This applies to those who lived in areas where residence is restricted and where preparations are underway to lift evacuation orders.

