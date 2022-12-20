Japan Court Nixes Petition Seeking to Halt Aging N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court Tuesday rejected a petition seeking a provisional injunction to suspend operations at the No. 3 reactor of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Mihama nuclear plant in the central prefecture of Fukui.

The ruling by Osaka District Court allows the only reactor in operation in Japan that is over 40 years old to continue operating.

The petition was filed by nine residents in Fukui and neighboring Shiga and Kyoto prefectures who had expressed concerns about the safety of the reactor as multiple active faults exist within a few kilometers.

The plaintiffs are considering filing an appeal against Tuesday's decision.

Presiding Judge Naoya Inoue said that aging management measures based on regulatory safety standards have been taken for the reactor. There is no specific risk of a severe accident at the reactor, he said.

