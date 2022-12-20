Japan Eyes 2 B. Yen in Security Aid to Like-Minded Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry plans to include 2 billion yen in its fiscal 2023 budget request to help like-minded countries strengthen their national security, it was learned Tuesday.

The funds would be used for providing equipment and supplies and assisting the development of military-related infrastructure.

Such aid is newly stated in Japan's national security strategy, which was revised Friday, separately from Japan's official development assistance program, which is basically limited to support in nonmilitary fields.

Through the aid to like-minded countries, Japan hopes to improve the security environment surrounding it.

The ministry's budget request for the year from next April is seen totaling 743.5 billion yen, up by 53.1 billion yen from its fiscal 2022 initial budget.

