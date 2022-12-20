Japan Reports 189,950 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 189,950 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up by some 10,000 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 339. The number of very ill COVID-19 patients rose by 17 from Monday to 493.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most new cases, at 20,513, followed by Aichi, at 14,567, Osaka, at 12,068, Kanagawa, at 10,730, and Saitama, at 10,624. New cases hit record highs in Iwate, Shimane and Ehime.

The number of new cases in Tokyo grew by some 700 week on week. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 20. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by seven from Monday to 44.

