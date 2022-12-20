Sapporo to Survey Public Opinions Again about Olympic Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto on Tuesday unveiled plans to conduct another survey of local residents about the northern Japan city's bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Momentum for Sapporo's bid to host the 2030 Games is not increasing, due to corruption scandals over last year's Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics that came to light earlier this year.

After holding talks with the Japanese Olympic Committee, Akimoto said that Sapporo and the JOC have agreed on the need to review the city's plan.

Asked about the possibility of Sapporo withdrawing its bid, Akimoto said he will respect public opinion. He said that a nationwide public opinion survey and a local referendum could be options.

He also said the city will refrain from aggressive campaign activities related to its Olympic bid for the time being.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]