4 China Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships crossed into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday.

This was the 27th intrusion into Japanese waters around the Japanese-administered islands, also claimed by China, by a Chinese government vessel this year, and the first since Nov. 25.

The Haijing ships entered Japanese waters southeast of the island of Kuba in the Senkaku chain between 10:35 a.m. (1:35 a.m. GMT) and 10:55 a.m., and left the waters between 12:05 p.m. and 12:20 p.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

