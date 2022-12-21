Japanese Ruling Party Lawmaker Sonoura Resigns over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura resigned Wednesday as a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, over a political funds scandal.

Sonoura, 50, submitted a letter of resignation to Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, after facing allegations that political groups linked to him had underreported money collected through fundraising parties.

Sonoura, a Liberal Democratic Party member elected to the Lower House five times from the No. 5 constituency of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, also left the party over the scandal.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is highly likely to summarily indict Sonoura on charges of violating the political funds control law, leading him to decide that he would not be able to stay in his job.

The resignation is likely to be a blow to the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which has already suffered a series of resignations of cabinet ministers.

