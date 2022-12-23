Chilly Weather Boosting Winter Goods Sales in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--As Japan has been hit by a cold wave in earnest recently, seasonal items are flying off the shelves.

Among products catching the eyes of consumers this winter are warm at-home clothes and kerosene heaters amid growing consciousness about energy-saving reflecting a surge in electricity prices.

At household goods retailer Loft Co.'s flagship outlet in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, socks named "Marude Kotatsu," which the company says warm the wearer's body by stimulating "tsubo" pressure points in the ankles, have already sold out. Sales have been above year-before levels for Loft's "Mofua Kiru Mofu" at-home clothes.

These items "sell well every time we have news about an electricity rate hike," a Loft official said.

Sales of kerosene heaters in the first 18 days of December shot up about 40 pct year on year at large electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. <3048>. Sales of energy-saving compact electric heaters designed to warm one's legs are also rising, by roughly 30 pct, a Bic Camera official said.

