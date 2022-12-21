Visitors to Japan Log 45-Fold Rise in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in November logged a 45-fold increase from a year before to 934,500, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The monthly count nearly doubled from the previous month and reached almost 40 pct of the level in November 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of inbound visitors has been growing sharply since the country greatly eased its COVID-19 border control measures in October.

By country or region, South Korea was the largest source of visitors, with 315,400, followed by Taiwan, with 99,500, the United States, with 84,300, and Hong Kong, with 83,000.

The number of visitors from mainland China fell 97.2 pct from November 2019 to 21,000 due to Beijing’s zero tolerance approach to the virus.

