Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Tops 200,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 206,445 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of some 16,000 from a week before and the first daily tally above 200,000 since Aug. 25.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 325. The number of severely ill patients rose by 37 from Tuesday to 530.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new cases, at 21,186, followed by Aichi, at 12,894, Osaka, at 12,223, Kanagawa, at 11,833, and Fukuoka, at 11,583. New infection cases hit a record high in Tottori.

The number of new cases in Tokyo was up by some 2,300 week on week. New deaths came to 18 and there were 42 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of two from Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]