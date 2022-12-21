Tokyo Games Cost 1.69 T. Yen in Total: Board of Audit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Total costs for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, held in 2021 after a one-year delay caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, came to 1,698.9 billion yen, the Board of Audit of Japan said Wednesday.

The amount was bigger than the 1,423.8 billion yen reported as the final figure by the Tokyo Games organizing committee in June.

The overall costs expanded as the board judged that 280.3 billion yen spent by the state and the Japan Sport Council on the construction of the new National Stadium, the main venue of the Games, and other measures should also be included in the total.

In its final report, the organizing committee said that 640.4 billion yen of the total costs of 1,423.8 billion yen was shouldered by the committee, 596.5 billion yen by the Tokyo metropolitan government and 186.9 billion yen by the Japanese government.

Meanwhile, the Board of Audit concluded that the central government's total expenditures reached 364.1 billion yen, such as 183.7 billion yen for programs to strengthen athletes and security measures that was not included in the committee's report, as well as 17.9 billion yen for the National Stadium and 9.1 billion yen for COVID-19 measures.

