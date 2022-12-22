Japan Firms Eager to Hire More New Grads in 2024: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies planning to hire more new graduates are outnumbering those planning to hire fewer graduates by a widest margin on record, according to a recent private survey.

According to the survey by Recruit Works Institute, an affiliate of job information provider Recruit Holdings Co. <6098>, 15.5 pct of responding companies said they are looking to increase the hiring of university and graduate school graduates in spring 2024 than a year before, while 3.6 pct said the opposite.

The margin stood at 11.9 percentage points, the largest since comparable records began in 2011.

The result showed that companies' eagerness to hire new graduates is rapidly recovering from a slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the survey, all industry sectors saw the proportion of companies planning to increase the hiring of new graduates outpace that of those planning to decrease.

