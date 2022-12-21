COVID-19 Fatality Rate Plunges among Elderly in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The fatality rate of COVID-19 patients aged 80 or over in Japan dropped to 1.69 pct in July-August amid the seventh wave of infections from 7.92 pct in July-October 2021, health ministry data showed Wednesday.

The proportion of COVID-19 patients in the same age group who developed severe symptoms also plunged, falling to 1.86 pct from 10.21 pct, the data showed.

The fatality rate of those aged 80 or over who were infected with seasonal flu stood at 1.73 pct, according to the data.

The data is based on statistics collected in Ishikawa, Ibaraki and Hiroshima prefectures.

The fatality rate of COVID-19 patients in their 60s to 70s dropped to 0.18 pct from 1.34 pct. Their severity rate sagged to 0.26 pct from 3.88 pct.

