Over 100 Takeoffs, Landings Confirmed on China Flattop off Okinawa

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry has confirmed over 100 aircraft takeoffs from and landings on the Chinese navy flattop Liaoning operating in waters south of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

In response to the Chinese side's moves, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets and a destroyer from Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force is continuing vigilance and surveillance activities, the ministry said Wednesday.

Along with other Chinese navy vessels, the Liaoning sailed south passing between the main island of Okinawa and Miyako Island, also in Okinawa, on Friday.

According to the ministry, the flattop then traveled through waters around 260-450 kilometers off the Okinawa island of Kitadaito between Saturday and Tuesday. Over this period, ship-borne fighter jets and helicopters repeatedly took off from and landed on the aircraft carrier.

The ministry said that it confirmed around 60 such activities by fighter jets, and around 70 such activities by helicopters.

