Ex-Aoki Execs Plead Guilty to Bribery over Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Three former executives of Japanese apparel maker Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> on Thursday pleaded guilty to bribery charges over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which took place in 2021.

In the first hearing of their trial at Tokyo District Court, the three all admitted to paying a total of 28 million yen to a former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78.

The three are Aoki Holdings founder and former chairman Hironori Aoki, 84, his younger brother and former vice chairman, Takahisa Aoki, 76, and former senior managing director Katsuhisa Ueda, 41.

This was the first court hearing held regarding the Tokyo Games bribery scandal, with a total of 15 people indicted in the case, including Takahashi, who is believed to have received around 200 million yen in total from five companies including Aoki Holdings.

According to the indictment, the three former Aoki Holdings executives allegedly asked favors of Takahashi for six matters, including the selection of Tokyo Games official supporters, between January 2017 and June 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]