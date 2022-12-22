Kishida's Explanations over Abe Funeral Insufficient: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Many experts believe that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not give enough explanations over the controversial state funeral for his late predecessor, Shinzo Abe, a government survey showed Thursday.

A majority of surveyed experts, however, said it was good to hold the state funeral, with one of them saying that Japan was able to display to the world that the country would not tolerate any attempt to suppress free speech by violence.

After the state funeral took place on Sept. 27 this year for Abe, who was shot to death while delivering a stump speech in July in the same year, the government interviewed 21 experts face-to-face as part of its review of the funeral, asking them how they viewed the way the government handled the ceremony.

The experts, including scholars of the Constitution and public administration as well as editorial writers of news organizations, were selected without taking account of their pros and cons on Abe's state funeral, according to the government.

The government sorted out points of argument into seven categories, including public understanding and how the Diet, Japan's parliament, should be involved in the handling of such ceremonies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]