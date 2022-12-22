Narita Int'l Passengers Seen Up 12.5-Fold during Winter Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on international flights traveling through Narita International Airport near Tokyo between Friday and Jan. 5 next year is expected to jump 12.5-fold from a year before to 618,500, its operator said Thursday.

The surge reflects the easing of the Japanese government's COVID-19-linked border control measures.

During the year-end and New Year holiday period, the number of passengers leaving Japan from Narita is estimated to climb 10.7-fold to 310,300 and that of passengers arriving in the country at the airport is projected to increase 15-fold to 308,200, Narita International Airport Corp. said.

Departures from Narita are expected to peak on Wednesday and returns on Jan. 4.

