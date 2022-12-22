Former Japan Lawmaker Sonoura Summarily Indicted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors summarily indicted Kentaro Sonoura for underreporting political funds on Thursday, a day after he resigned as a House of Representatives lawmaker and left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the scandal.

Sonoura, 50, and two of his former secretaries were charged with conspiring to underreport revenue and expenses at political groups linked to the former lawmaker by about 46 million yen in violation of the political funds control law.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to have requested the suspension of Sonoura's civil rights, sources familiar with the matter said.

Sonoura and the two former secretaries underreported the amount of money that a political funds management body for the former Lower House lawmaker collected on five fundraising parties between 2018 and 2020 by some 38 million yen, according to the indictment.

They also underreported the amount of money spent by another political group led by Sonoura in the same period by about 8 million yen, according to the indictment.

