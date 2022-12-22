Resigned LDP Lawmaker Sonoura Faces Summary Indictment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Thursday summarily indicted Kentaro Sonoura, 50, who has resigned as a House of Representatives lawmaker and left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over a political funds scandal.

Sonoura is charged with underreporting money collected through fundraising parties in violation of the political funds control law.

In the case, two former secretaries to Sonoura--Hayato Otani, 35, and Shoji Sato, 80--also faced summary indictment.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly conspired to have a funds management body for Sonoura report a total of 94 million yen in revenue from fundraising parties in 2018 to 2020, although the revenue actually totaled 135 million yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]