Chinese Ships Enter Japan Waters near Senkakus for 28th Time in 2022

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese government ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday, marking the 28th such intrusion this year, after the 27th the previous day.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the Haijing ships entered Japanese waters at around 9:35 a.m. (12:35 a.m. GMT).

As the Chinese vessels were moving to approach a Japanese fishing boat there, a JCG patrol ship warned them to leave the waters.

