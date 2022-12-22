Japan's Foreign Minister Seen Delaying China Visit until Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is expected to delay his possible visit to China until after the beginning of next year, due partly to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in China, it was learned Thursday.

The Japanese government has been aiming to realize the foreign minister's China visit by the end of this year, the 50th year since the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations, in a bid to add momentum for dialogue between the two countries.

The last visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister was made in December 2019.

At their summit meeting in November, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to promote communication at various levels to build a "constructive and stable" Japan-China relationship and confirmed that the two sides would coordinate for Hayashi's visit to China.

During the envisioned visit, Hayashi is expected to have his first in-person meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

