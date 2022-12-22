Japan Confirms 183,883 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 183,883 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of about 16,000 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 15 from Wednesday to 545, while 297 deaths were newly reported.
In Tokyo, 18,820 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 1,133 from a week before. Twenty-two new deaths were reported, while the number of patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Wednesday to 44.
