Japan Shifting to Greater N-Power Use for Decarbonization

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel adopted Thursday a basic policy to realize a carbon-free society by fully capitalizing on renewable energy sources and nuclear power.

The basic policy and a 10-year road map, approved at a meeting of the government's green transformation, or GX, implementation council, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, mark a big shift in the government's cautious stance toward nuclear plants adopted in the wake of the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant.

The policy stipulates that the country "will make the maximum use of energy sources with high decarbonization effects," enabling electricity suppliers to replace existing nuclear reactors with new ones and operate reactors much longer than currently allowed.

"Steady efforts to gain trust from the public and local communities involved are indispensable in accelerating policy measures to deal with an energy crisis," Kishida said at the meeting.

The government will make all-out efforts to tackle issues such as the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste, Kishida said. His cabinet is expected to give the nod to the basic policy early next year after the government solicits public opinions.

